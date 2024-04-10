Steem Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Steem has a market cap of $148.33 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,805.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.36 or 0.00880100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00137263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00195270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00134257 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,501,002 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

