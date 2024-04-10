Starbucks Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $86.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

