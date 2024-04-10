Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.90. 560,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,039,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $847.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

