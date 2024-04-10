Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 199

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 172.50 ($2.18) to GBX 199 ($2.52) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($59,897.03). Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
