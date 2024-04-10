Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
