Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

