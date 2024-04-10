SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
