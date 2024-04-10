SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 418,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 934,734 shares.The stock last traded at $538.60 and had previously closed at $549.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.05. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

