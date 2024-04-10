SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.