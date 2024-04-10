SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Lowered by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,413 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,700. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.