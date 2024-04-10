SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QWLD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QWLD traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $120.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

