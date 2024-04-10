SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 6.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 17,775,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 56,719,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

