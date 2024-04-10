Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS UAPR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 613,202 shares. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

