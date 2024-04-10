Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.11. 5,983,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $218.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

