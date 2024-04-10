Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 112,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

