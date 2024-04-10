Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

