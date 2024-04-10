Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 129,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

