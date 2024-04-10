Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 469,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

