Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 187.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. 70,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,990. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.