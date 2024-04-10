Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 833,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

