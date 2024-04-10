Softcat plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,627 ($20.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,883.93, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,524.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.86).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.86) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.56) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.97).

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

