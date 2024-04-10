SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 88,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 188,517 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.55.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

