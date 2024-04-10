Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $151.55 and last traded at $153.11. Approximately 1,044,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,806,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

