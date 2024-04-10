Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9148 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.