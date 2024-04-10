Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.9148 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

