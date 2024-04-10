SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$27.03.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

