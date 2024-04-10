SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.74. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

