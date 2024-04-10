SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Down to $55.03

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.03, but opened at $51.82. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 333,384 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

