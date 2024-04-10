SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.10

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.10 and last traded at $80.98, with a volume of 82343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $116,654.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,739.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $116,654.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,739.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

