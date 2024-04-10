SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.45% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $179,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of SITE traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.34. 217,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,512. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

