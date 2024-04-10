SingularityNET Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $118.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00013929 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,989.49 or 0.99946339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00131596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04391777 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $128,286,095.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

