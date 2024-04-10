SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 1.1% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $119.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.77 or 1.00025801 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011485 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00128388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.04391777 USD and is down -8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $128,286,095.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

