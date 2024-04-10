Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Up 5.2%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.17. 75,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 109,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $985.31 million, a P/E ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

