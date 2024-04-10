Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 91.2%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

Vonovia stock remained flat at $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,075. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

