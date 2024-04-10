Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Expands By 387.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 387.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VIVHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 11,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,815. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

