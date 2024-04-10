Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Increases By 791.0%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 791.0% from the March 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VCRB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.11. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

