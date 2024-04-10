Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Declines By 95.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WGMI stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,167. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

