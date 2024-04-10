Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Drops By 75.0%

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKHL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $25.88.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

