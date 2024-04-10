Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Declines By 71.0%

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 8,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712. Spark I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

