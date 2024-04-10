Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Expands By 33,448.4%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 33,448.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Procure Space ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UFO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

