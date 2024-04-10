Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Grows By 276.6%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 276.6% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pop Culture Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 35,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,833. Pop Culture Group has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.
About Pop Culture Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pop Culture Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.