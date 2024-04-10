Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Grows By 276.6%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 276.6% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 35,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,833. Pop Culture Group has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

