Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Increases By 10,621.2%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 10,621.2% from the March 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OpGen Trading Up 1.3 %

OPGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 199,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

