Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Rises By 566.7%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

KPCPY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5531 per share. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

