Short Interest in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Increases By 633.3%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JGLO traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $59.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

