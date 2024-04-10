Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Increases By 275.0%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EFRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

