Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Increases By 275.0%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance
EFRA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.
About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF
