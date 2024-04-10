Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Rises By 1,094.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,200 shares, a growth of 1,094.7% from the March 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 2,911,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

