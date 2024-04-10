Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Grows By 1,157.7%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 1,157.7% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

GCTK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 41,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.29. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

