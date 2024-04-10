Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Declines By 85.1%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BITS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

