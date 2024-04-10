Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Rises By 600.0%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$39.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.68. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$39.93 and a 52-week high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.