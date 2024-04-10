Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 76.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 685,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125,558 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CRKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 2,895,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $16.66.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.