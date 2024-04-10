Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Decreases By 99.5%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,143. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. CareMax has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.78.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

