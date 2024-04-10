Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Drops By 96.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Innovation stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUROW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,391. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

